(FOX 44) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 150 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas due to a qualifying drought. The list included Lubbock and several counties on the South Plains.

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. These loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or to refinance certain debts.

The FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. The application deadline is November 17, 2023.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of a severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks, and extreme drought or an exceptional drought.

The primary counties eligible are:

Andrews

Atascosa

Austin

Bailey

Bandera

Bell

Bexar

Blanco

Borden

Bosque

Briscoe

Brooks

Brown

Burnet

Caldwell

Callahan

Carson

Castro

Childress

Clay

Cochran

Coke

Coleman

Collingsworth

Colorado

Comal

Comanche

Concho

Cooke

Coryell

Cottle

Crosby

Dallam

Dawson

Deaf Smith

Dickens

Dimmit

Duval

Eastland

Edwards

Erath

Falls

Fayette

Fisher

Floyd

Foard

Frio

Gaines

Garza

Gillespie

Glasscock

Gonzales

Gray

Grayson

Guadalupe

Hale

Hall

Hamilton

Hansford

Hardeman

Hartley

Haskell

Hays

Hemphill

Hidalgo

Hill

Howard

Hutchinson

Jim Hogg

Jim Wells

Jones

Kendall

Kenedy

Kent

Kerr

Kimble

King

Kinney

Kleberg

Knox

Lamb

Lampasas

Lavaca

Limestone

Lipscomb

Llano

Lubbock

Lynn

McCulloch

McLennan

Martin

Mason

Maverick

Medina

Menard

Midland

Milam

Mills

Mitchell

Montague

Moore

Motley

Nolan

Ochiltree

Oldham

Palo Pinto

Parker

Parmer

Potter

Randall

Real

Roberts

Robertson

Runnels

San Saba

Scurry

Shackelford

Sherman

Starr

Stephens

Sterling

Stonewall

Swisher

Taylor

Terry

Tom Green

Travis

Uvalde

Val Verde

Washington

Webb

Wheeler

Wichita

Wilbarger

Williamson

Wilson

Yoakum

Zapata

Zavala

The contiguous counties also eligible are:

Archer

Armstrong

Bastrop

Baylor

Brazos

Burleson

Cameron

Collin

Crockett

Denton

DeWitt

Donley

Ector

Ellis

Fannin

Fort Bend

Freestone

Grimes

Hockley

Hood

Irion

Jack

Jackson

Johnson

Karnes

La Salle

Lee

Leon

Live Oak

McMullen

Madison

Navarro

Nueces

Reagan

San Patricio

Schleicher

Somervell

Sutton

Tarrant

Terrell

Throckmorton

Upton

Victoria

Waller

Wharton

Willacy

Winkler

Wise

Young

In New Mexico, the contiguous counties are: Curry, Lea, Quay, Roosevelt and Union. In Oklahoma, they are: Beaver, Beckham, Bryan, Cimmaron, Cotton, Ellis, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Love, Marshall, Roger Mills, Texas and Tillman.

For more information, you can view the document below.