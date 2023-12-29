LUBBOCK, Texas — While the strain of Christmas shopping might have hurt your pockets, there’s a glimmer of joy at the gas pumps in Lubbock, especially for those gearing up for New Year travel.

The current prices for regular fuel in Lubbock have dropped about three cents from last week’s average – $2.59. As of Friday, according to AAA, Lubbock has one of the lowest gas prices in Texas metros, sitting at $2.56 for regular fuel, $3.22 for premium and $3.51 for diesel.

In a previous article by EverythingLubbock.com, it was reported that compared to last December, Lubbock has seen a minimal increase of $0.06 in regular gas prices this year.