Lubbock and Frenship ISD kick of first day of school back since March

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock and Frenship ISD welcomed students and faculty back into the classroom after closing their doors back in March due to the pandemic.

Familiar faces filled the halls, something Frenship ISD Superintendent Michelle McCord said was a wonderful sight to see.

“There was nothing but gratitude and smiling faces, and I think more so from children,” she said. “Even though I couldn’t see their whole face in some cases, it was clear that they were happy to be back in school.”

After months of anticipation and preparation, Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo said the first day went well.

“It’s gone by very quickly,” she said. “Everywhere we’ve been this morning and afternoon, the kids are happy, the teachers are happy it has gone so smoothly.”

However this year while some students filled the classrooms, others were learning online through virtual lessons.

“I think there’s a misconception out there that we’ve already done virtual learning last spring,” Rollo said. “That’s not what we did. We used some devices, and relied heavily on packets. This year it’s a very different more, engaging experience so it’s brand new for the student, teacher and parent.”

Like any first day, Monday came with some challenges in regards to virtual learning.

“We’ve had a few more challenges with some children having a difficult time logging on,” Rollo said, adding that it’s nothing they can’t fix by the end of the week.

School officials are asking everyone to show some grace during this time as everyone involved tackles the new experience.

“I would say please be patient with us and please be patient with each other,” McCord said. “No doubt we will get past these first day jitters and hiccups and start rolling.”