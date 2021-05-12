Lubbock and Lubbock Co. both on the list for tens of millions in the ‘American Rescue Plan’

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and Lubbock County stand to receive a combined $116,899,711 in federal funding as announced by the U.S. Treasury Department this week. Texas will receive just short of $1.4 billion the under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said the city will review the guidelines and then decide how best to use the money.

Dan Pope

“These funds provide the city an opportunity to address both prior impacts caused by the pandemic and long-standing community needs,” Pope said.

Pope said there might be a chance for the city and county to partner on projects using ARP money. Pope said there might be opportunities to spend the money through “community partners” (charitable and non-profit organizations).

The Treasury Department said cities and counties have broad flexibility, but there are rules on how the money can be spent.

Eligible expenses are those related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, infrastructure such as water, sewer and internet; public health and safety; premium pay for essential workers and a list of other categories.

The following is partial breakdown of funding in Texas and the South Plains: