Lubbock and Odessa Police announce murder arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — Odessa Police on Friday announced that Johnathen Payen Sanchez, 17, was arrested in Lubbock for a murder case in Odessa.

Lubbock Police said local officers including sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Sanchez on February 1 at an apartment in the 1600 block of Iola Avenue.

Image of Johnathen Payen Sanchez from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center

“Sanchez was taken into custody without incident,” Lubbock Police said.

Odessa Police said Sanchez was charged with murder for the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Southeast Odessa. Two 18-year-olds were shot on January 25, OPD said. One of them died at a hospital.

Odessa Police also said on Friday, “More arrests are anticipated, and the investigation continues.”