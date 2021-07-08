Lubbock and South Plains among 5 clusters putting US at COVID risk, researchers say

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and the South Plains were cited as being in a cluster of under-vaccinated counties, according to an analysis by Georgetown University.

According to the analysis, the area — which includes all West Texas — has a lower rate of COVID-19 vaccination than expected but a large population size.

The researchers said this is notable because people are much more likely to interact with other people in their area, and a low vaccination rate raises the possibility that the virus will be spread.

“Variant emergence stems from disease transmission,” the analysis said. “Every disease transmission event creates an opportunity for a new variant to transmit to another host and take hold in a population.”

As of Thursday, 41 percent of Lubbock County residents over 12 were fully vaccinated, with 46 percent having at least one dose, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services data.