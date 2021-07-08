Lubbock and South Plains among 5 clusters putting US at COVID risk, researchers say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Map courtesy of the Bansal Lab at Georgetown University

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and the South Plains were cited as being in a cluster of under-vaccinated counties, according to an analysis by Georgetown University.

According to the analysis, the area — which includes all West Texas — has a lower rate of COVID-19 vaccination than expected but a large population size.

The researchers said this is notable because people are much more likely to interact with other people in their area, and a low vaccination rate raises the possibility that the virus will be spread.

“Variant emergence stems from disease transmission,” the analysis said. “Every disease transmission event creates an opportunity for a new variant to transmit to another host and take hold in a population.”

As of Thursday, 41 percent of Lubbock County residents over 12 were fully vaccinated, with 46 percent having at least one dose, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services data.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar