LUBBOCK, Texas — The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains called for very high temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas will be under an Excessive Heat Watch for Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 while others will be under a Heat Advisory.

The forecast called for a high of 103 degrees Monday afternoon in Lubbock (specifically, Zip Code 79423). Tuesday will be worse with a forecast of “sunny and hot, with a high near 110.” Wednesday drops to 104 and Thursday drops to 99.

“High temperatures on Tuesday will climb to between 105 and 110 degrees area wide,” the National Weather Service in Lubbock said on its website home page.

NWS said via Twitter, “The heat ramps up today as temps warm to the upper 90s to around 105 degrees this afternoon [Monday] under sunny skies. It gets even hotter tomorrow [Tuesday] though as temps warm to 105-110 degrees…”

“This heat will be dangerous so plan to avoid work or play during peak heating hours,” NWS said online. “If you must work outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Be sure to schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.”

NWS also said heat stroke is an emergency worthy of calling 911.

The City of Lubbock on Monday announced the July 18 version of Food Truck Alley was canceled due to extreme weather.

The city also announced last week that public libraries can be used as cooling centers during normal hours.

Mahon Library

1306 9th Street

Mon. – Wed.: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thurs. – Sat.: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Godeke Library

5034 Frankford Avenue

Mon. – Tues.: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wed. – Sat.: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed

Patterson Library

1836 Parkway Drive

Mon. – Tues.: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wed. – Sat.: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed

Groves Library

5520 19th Street

Mon. – Tues.: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wed. – Sat.: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed