Lubbock Animal Services Altering Services Amid COVID-19 Concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Animal Services announced in a press release some changes that would be going into effect amid coronavirus concerns.

The City of Lubbock is under a Declaration of Disaster and has issued a Stay at Home Order. Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) wants to ensure the health and safety of the citizens we serve as well as our staff.

LAS is also following the National Animal Care and Control Association guidelines for Adoption Centers and Field Operations.



We ask citizens to call 806-775-2057 to set up an appointment for any and all business that takes place in our facility. If you come to LAS, stay in your vehicle. We are not allowing persons into the Adoption Center. You must call for assistance. All business will be taken care of curbside.. IF YOU ARE SICK, PLEASE STAY HOME!

Call 806-775-3357 for Field Operations Dispatch. We are running calls under a priority system. Please follow all social distancing guidelines when speaking to or dealing with our Field Operation Officers.

Please follow our Facebook page and city website for updates and changes.