LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Animal Services announced that all intakes and adoptions would be temporarily suspended due to “waiting for laboratory diagnostics related to an animal illness.”

Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) is temporarily suspending all intakes and adoptions while waiting for laboratory diagnostics related to an animal illness. Out of an abundance of caution, no animals will be accepted at LAS at this time, and no adoptions will be processed until further notice.

Additionally, only City of Lubbock LAS staff will be permitted in the facility. The facility will be closed to the public, and no volunteers will be permitted until further notice.

Citizens in need of curbside service can call LAS at 806-775-2057.

