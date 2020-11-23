Lubbock Animal Services announces 3rd Annual Helping Paws Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:

Starting Monday, November 23, Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) will host its 3rd Annual Helping Paws Campaign to help local homeless pet owners. LAS is accepting donations such as dry pet food, coats, toys, blankets, beds and treats.

LAS will be accepting donations at these Lubbock locations until December 18:

Lubbock Animal Shelter – 3323 SE Loop 289

Gebo’s – 215 50th Street

Pets Plue – 6419 University Avenue

