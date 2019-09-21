Lubbock Animal Services announces fee changes starting Oct. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:



Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) is changing its current fees. This change will further the efforts of generating positive outcomes for the animals throughout the community. The population in the shelter has increased significantly, and in order to create awareness and educate the community all fees will change effective October 1, 2019.

The fees include:

– Owner surrenders inside Lubbock city limits: $30 per animal

– Animals brought in from Lubbock County: $50 per animal

– Animals outside Lubbock County: $75 per animal

Currently LAS schedules appointments for all owner surrenders and will begin implementing these fee charges as appointments are scheduled. If you have an appointment currently scheduled at LAS these fee changes will not apply. There will not be charges for stray animals provided that LAS is notified within 24 hours of a stray animal being found.



(News release from the City of Lubbock)