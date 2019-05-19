Local News

Reminder: Lubbock Animal Services offering free mom adoptions in May

By:

Posted: May 15, 2019 10:05 AM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 11:00 AM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:

May is the month we celebrate moms, even the four-legged ones. 

Through May 31, 2019, Lubbock Animal Services is hosting free mom dog and cat adoptions.

This event will allow citizens to see the importance of spaying their pets.

Adoptions can be made at the Animal Shelter, located at 3323 SE Loop 289.

About Lubbock Animal Services
Lubbock Animal Services is the local, city-run shelter and service dedicated to helping the community take care of animals and ensure the community is informed on pet education.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected