Reminder: Lubbock Animal Services offering free mom adoptions in May
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:
May is the month we celebrate moms, even the four-legged ones.
Through May 31, 2019, Lubbock Animal Services is hosting free mom dog and cat adoptions.
This event will allow citizens to see the importance of spaying their pets.
Adoptions can be made at the Animal Shelter, located at 3323 SE Loop 289.
About Lubbock Animal Services
Lubbock Animal Services is the local, city-run shelter and service dedicated to helping the community take care of animals and ensure the community is informed on pet education.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
