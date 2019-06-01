Lubbock Animal Services announces the 'Dog/Cat Days of Summer'
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:
Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) is offering half-price adoptions for the entire month of June. Adoption fees are generally $30.00. This event will make all animals $15.00! The adoption fee goes toward canine vaccines (bordetella, DHLPP and Rabies when age appropriate), feline vaccines (FVRCP, Rabies when age appropriate), microchipping and vouchers for spay/neutering service if the animal is not already fixed.
LAS is currently experiencing an abundance of cats, dogs, puppies and kittens, and needs your help to find them a good home. LAS has also been at a 90% or above save rate for 12 consecutive months.
About Lubbock Animal Services
Lubbock Animal Services is the local city-run shelter and service dedicated to helping the community take care of animals and ensure the community is informed on pet education.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
