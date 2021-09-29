Lubbock Animal Services at 97% save rate, remarkable improvement from 30% in 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas — Major changes over the last three years allowed Lubbock Animal Services to achieve a save rate of nearly 99% so far in 2021, compared to the 30% save rate in 2018.

Steven Greene stepped into the position of director in 2018. His principle was “don’t euthanize anymore,” Assistant Director of LAS Megan Schroll said on Tuesday.

LAS said now it only euthanizes “severely aggressive” or gravely ill animals, including animals with severe injuries after being hit by cars or those with gunshot wounds.

Before 2018, the shelter euthanized animals when it was over capacity. The care capacity as of this year is 150 animals, meaning every animal gets a separate pen.

(Nexstar/Staff)

Two weeks ago, LAS reached its highest capacity of 2021, totaling nearly 350 animals. Thanks to a 4th Annual Clear the Shelters event, LAS found homes for 50 animals, Schroll said. As of Wednesday, the shelter was still over capacity with 285 animals.

In order to lower euthanasia rates, LAS found new ways to save animals. Schroll said LAS needed more people interested in adopting, so it partnered with seven organizations across the country, particularly in states without high stray populations. The partners are located in:

Lakewood, Colorado

Nashua, New Hampshire

Laconia, New Hampshire

Baltimore, Maryland

Phoenix, Arizona

Conway, New Hampshire

Logan, Utah

“They actually go to better homes when they go on transports,” Schroll said, adding that shelter partners take 20 dogs per transport.

KLBK News agreed to sponsor another Save a Pet Adopt-A-Thon this Friday and Saturday on October 1 and 2 at Lubbock Animal Services. From 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday, and 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, adoption fees will be waived and animals can receive microchips for $5. LAS is located at 3323 SE Loop 289.