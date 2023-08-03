LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Animal Services have suspended all operation until further notice due to an unidentified illness affecting animals within the shelter.

LAS said they found three dogs dead in their kennels, since then they have halted all operations until they find answers.

Director of Operations Steven Greene said the illness is rare and they are working with a pathologist and veterinarian.

“I’ve been with the department ten years and I’ve never seen anything like this happen before, Greene said. “We are used to seeing things like parvo, distemper, and kennel cough so this is really unique because it’s a really odd situation.”

Last Wednesday the illness was first discovered, and out of caution for the remaining animals in the shelter and customers they closed down.

“We’ve really ramped up our deep cleaning, we are using ppe in every room. We are using 95 mask, face shields, using gowns, booties and gloves,” Greene said. “We want to make sure we are not cross contaminating any animals.”

Green said 10 animals have been euthanized because they were showing symptoms of illness. With the shelter closed all adoptions and stray animal drop offs have been halted.

Right now we are asking everyone to be really patient with us. If you find an animal just hold on to it, because right now those animals are a lot safer on the outside than being in here,” Greene said.

The animal shelter said if you have adopted an animal within the last month please check for signs of illness. Symptoms can be bleeding gums, diarrhea, vomiting and lethargy.

If you notice any of these take your animal to a veterinarian as soon as possible. Greene said samples have been sent off to a lab and they are awaiting the results.