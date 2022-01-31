LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Animal Services:

Lubbock Animal Services Field Operations will implement winter hours of operation beginning Saturday, February 5, 2022. Field Operations will respond to all calls for service between the hours of 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Field Operations will run an emergency only schedule from 12:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. For needed response, please contact Field Operations at 775-3357, day or night. If prompted, please leave a detailed voice message, and your call will be returned.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)