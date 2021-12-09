Lubbock Animal Services finds 2-year-old emaciated pit bull

LUBBOCK Texas- Lubbock Animal Services found a 2-year-old pit bull in a poor health condition outside of Loop 289 Wednesday.

Lubbock Animal Services said they took the dog, who they named Santa’s Helper, to an outside vet and found out he had heartworms.

Despite Santa’s Helper’s health, Steven Greene, director of the shelter said the dog is fighting for a happy life.

“He’s such a testament of how bad animals want to survive, how strong that that desire to to stay alive. You know, you look at him, he’s had such a hard life. He’s just so malnourished and still just comes in here. He wants to be like an average dog. He wants to get treats, wants to be petted, just a little tender, loving care,” Greene said.

Lubbock Animal Services is currently looking for a foster family that will help Santa’s Helper in his recovery.

Lubbock Animal Services said they operate on limited funds and are asking for donations to help bring Santa’s Helper back to health. To donate click here.

