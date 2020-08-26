Lubbock Animal Services hosting Clear the Shelters event on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:

Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) will participate in the National Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. This is the third consecutive year that LAS has participated. All adopted animals will be vaccinated, microchipped and spayed/neutered.

Building capacity will be limited to 50 persons at a time, social distancing will be enforced both indoors and outdoors and face coverings must be worn for persons aged 10 and up. Most paperwork will be done curbside and adoptive families will be required to wait in their vehicles until finalizing their adoption.

Last year, more than 1,900 shelters/rescue organizations partnered with NBC and Telemundo to Clear the Shelters. Since the event began six years ago, Clear the Shelters has been successful in finding loving homes for more than 400,000 pets.

(News release from Lubbock Animal Services)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains