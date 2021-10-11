Lubbock Animal Services hosting Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Animal Services:

Lubbock Animal Services will host a Fall Festival Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at its location at 3323 SE Loop 289.

Activities include pet costume contest, pet photo booth, craft sale, games, food trucks and much more.

The pet costume contest is limited to the first 30 entries, so sign up today! The entry fee is $20. Craft vendors are also needed. The entry fee is also $20. All proceeds go to the Lubbock Area United Way.

For more information, call Sandy at 806.775.2710 or email lubbockanimalservices@mylubbock.us

(Press release from the City of Lubbock Animal Services)