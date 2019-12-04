Lubbock Animal Services kicks off “Helping Paws” campaign for homeless pet owners

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Animal Services has kicked off their second annual “Helping Paws” campaign this holiday season.

The campaign is to help local homeless pet owners. LAS is accepting donations such as dry pet food, coats, toys, and canned goods for the South Plains Food Bank.

“We love our pets,” said Deaon Bryant, LAS Supervisor. “We love seeing the joy on people’s faces when they get their bets but we also like knowing those pets are being taken care of.”

LAS will be accepting donations at these Lubbock locations until Dec. 18:

Lubbock Animal Shelter – 3323 SE Loop 289

Gebo’s – 215 50th Street

Tractor Supply – 4605 I-27

Pets Plus – 6419 University Ave.