Lubbock Animal Services limiting stray intake to adjust to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Animal Shelter (LAS) said Thursday that they are limiting their stray intake to reduce overcrowding, keep up with COVID-19 regulations and keep the facility as safe and sanitary as possible.

At the start of the pandemic, the facility had to temporarily pause their stray intake due to a shortage of supplies, medicines and vaccinations. They opened their services back up at the start of the summer, and as a result, they are now close to reaching full capacity.

“So sadly, in a municipal shelter, we don’t get to just limit it and cap it off at a certain number,” said LAS Director Steven Greene. “And so that’s where we set the appointments and really try to find other means to keep animals out of here, instead of overcrowding in here and overcrowding leads to things like disease, aggression. And so the lower we can keep that number, the more enrichment we can give each animal and the better life they have in here.”

They limited their stray intake to appointment only, and are only allowing two animals per person to prevent overcrowding.

“We are seeing a lot of animals coming in on those appointments, they’re booked out for a couple of weeks now,” said Greene.

According to Greene, some animals – particularly felines – are capable of contracting and spreading the coronavirus. He said that overcrowding can sometimes lead to aggression and disease-spread more easily. By shifting to appointment only, those who would typically turn in strays to the shelter that same day can have more time to find the dog’s owner through social media.

“You just can’t really take as much care and time and effort to make sure you’re doing everything according to protocols when you’re just rushing animals in,” said Greene. “So the appointment system gives us more time to sanitize in between animals to make sure we have a pan ready for that animal and to mostly to make sure they get vaccinated, microchip medicated, where we do keep that disease prevention going and keep our protocols tight.”

With around 16 animals at the shelter – and appointments backed up for the next two weeks – Greene said that if you do have a stray at home during that time, LAS will help you out while you wait to bring your animal in.

“We will provide feed if possible, and we can always help you out with any questions you may have,” said Greene. “One thing we do like to do is have you post that animal on social media and try to get it back to the owner before your appointment comes up.”

LAS said they are working on setting up more opportunities for adoption through programs and events. On August 29, they will hold their annual “Clear the Shelter” event, where all adoption fees will be waived.

“It was really nice to see the community step up during that time, and now that we’re open again, we’re getting all those animals that were being held during the COVID time,” said Assistant Director of LAS Megan Scholl. “We definitely need people to come in and adopt and foster because, you know, as they’re coming in we’re not having as many animals go out.”

They said they are also looking for people to donate cleaning supplies and spend time volunteering if they’re interested.

“We’re always looking for people to socialize cats, clean bowls, clean kennels so there’s a lot of opportunities here,” said Scholl.

If you’d like to volunteer, adopt or foster a pet, visit their website to learn more.