LUBBOCK, Texas– Field Operations for the Lubbock Animal Shelter encouraged pet owners to “BRING YOUR PETS IN TO YOUR HOUSE!!!” during the extreme weather conditions.

Steven Green with Lubbock Animal Services told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday it was illegal for pet owners to have animals tethered outside in weather below 30 degrees. Green also recommended pet owners who use dog houses should avoid putting a blanket inside with the dog.

According to Green, placing a blanket inside a dog’s house in the cold can increase the likelihood of the dog’s body temperature dropping due to the blanket’s ability to absorb moisture.

Lubbock Animal Services said if a citizen witnesses an animal being illegally tethered or roaming the streets in extreme weather, they are encouraged to call field operations at 806-775-3357.