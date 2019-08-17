keep klbk local

Lubbock Animal Services participating in nationwide Clear The Shelters event on Saturday, August 17

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:

On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) will take part in the nationwide Clear The Shelters event, at 3323 SE Loop 289 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. More than one thousand shelters across the country will take part in this event. LAS currently has a population of 434 cats and dogs in the facility that need a home.

LAS encourages the whole community to participate in this important event.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar