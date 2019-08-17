Lubbock Animal Services participating in nationwide Clear The Shelters event on Saturday, August 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:



On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) will take part in the nationwide Clear The Shelters event, at 3323 SE Loop 289 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. More than one thousand shelters across the country will take part in this event. LAS currently has a population of 434 cats and dogs in the facility that need a home.

LAS encourages the whole community to participate in this important event.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)