Lubbock Animal Services sees large uptick in calls amid winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Service employees (LAS) said they responded to hundreds of calls during the past few snow days.

Steven Greene, Director of LAS, said they ran more than 500 calls, 250 of which were for check welfares, which includes animal cruelty and keeping animals in unsafe conditions.

“It is kind of disappointing that a lot of owners don’t just realize the severity of the weather and how harmful it can be to their animal’s health,” said Greene. “But then again a lot of people don’t realize how fast their animals can get in distress, so they let them out to go use the bathroom, leave them out for a few hours to play and… neighbors notice that and call us.”

LAS offers 24-hour services and Jessica Smith, field officer at LAS, said the weather presented travel challenges.

“We had to explain to people ‘It’s going to be a while. We are in the field, the roads are bad,'” said Smith, “Some road conditions the officers couldn’t see [because] the snow was going, but we never stop.”

Smith said they get a lot of calls from people asking LAS to take away animals from owners, however she said they try to keep families together as much as possible. Smith said they even carry food and other items to give to owners.

“We do try to work with these owners, these families, because us just taking them away from their home, their family, is not the right thing all the time,” said Smith.