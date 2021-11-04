Lubbock Animal Services sees overflow of medium and large dogs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services said they have seen an influx of medium and large dogs brought into the shelter that they’re hoping to get adopted out or fostered.

Director of Lubbock Animal Services Steven Greene said, since Tuesday, the shelter has received 78 dogs. Greene said they don’t typically get small dogs and when they do, they’re adopted a lot faster than larger dogs.

“It’s mostly just people finding dogs on the streets, bringing them to us,” said Greene, “Anytime the weather starts changing you get a lot of people worried [about] a dog that may have been in their neighborhood for months and now they want to get it picked up because they’re afraid of the cold weather.”

Greene said with such an increase in dogs, they’ve had to put some large dogs together in one kennel.

“It’s harder to house large dogs,” said Greene, “You get to where some of them may be food-aggressive, and so they might start fighting over food, and so it’s something you want to avoid.”

Greene said if they reached full capacity they would first try to defer owner-surrender animals and ask people to rehome pets through other means such as social media.

Greene said they would still continue to accept strays and animals in need of medical attention.

Deaon Bryant, supervisor at Lubbock Animal Services, said people who are not able to adopt can foster.

“We have foster-to-adopt, which is where you come in and you find your animal and you foster it for two weeks to make sure that it’s a good fit in your home,” said Bryant.

Bryant said there’s also foster-for-transport option which requires fostering anywhere from two to six weeks. Bryant said those animals would go to a rescue shelter out of state.

“Our rescue partners prefer that those animals are outside of the facility for several weeks before they leave said Bryant,” It helps us to give them some information on the animals [and] helps the animals destress.”

Bryant said those considering adoption should research their desired pet first.

“Look into the type, the animal you’re going to get — like into the breed, look into what what their requirements are, their physical and their exercise requirements, medical requirements, things like that,” said Bryant, “because it is a long-term commitment.”