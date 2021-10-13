Lubbock Animal Services serves warrant in East Lubbock, finds more than 20 dogs

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, Lubbock Animal Services found more than 20 dogs and took custody of them after serving a warrant near a business in East Lubbock, LAS spokesman Steven Greene told EverythingLubbock.com.

Although it was not immediately clear what business in the 500 block of East 34th Street was served the warrant, Greene did confirm that the City of Lubbock Codes Department was there investigating the incident.

Furthermore, Greene said the Lubbock Police Department was there to assist in serving the warrant.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday, Greene said.

