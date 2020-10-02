Lubbock Animal Services talks changes amid the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock Animal Services said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth many unexpected challenges to their shelter.

“The one word that comes to mind when I think about the COVID time period we are in is being innovative,” said Steven Greene, Director of Lubbock Animal Services. “We have had to really tear down our department and really rebuild it.”

At one point he said they were closed down for 46 days and did adoptions by appointment only. To reduce interactions, people filled out paperwork curbside from inside their vehicles.

After they allowed people to go inside, they installed clear barriers, provided sanitizer and encouraged social distancing. In addition, he said their field operations have gone to 24-hours a day service where pre-COVID they only had emergency only calls.

Greene said there is probably a low chance that people will contract COVID-19 from an animal but that his team started taking special precautions to stay safe by wearing PPE such as bubble suits and respirators.

“We have had animals that have come homes from positive cases and we have a protocol in place to isolate those animals. Limit as much human contact as possible and watch them for 14 days,” he said.

Elia Machado, the shelter’s veterinarian, said they faced a challenge in finding vaccines and surgical supplies amid the pandemic causing them to limit the number of intakes they receive.

“There’s still a lot of feelings that we are supposed to take in every single cat and dog that somebody brings us to our doorstep and while we always try to make sure that animal is safe and has a safe place to go, it really helps our animals in the facility to not be totally over crowded,” she said.

Fortunately, Lubbock Animal Services said they’ve have also seen an increase in adoptions amid the pandemic. They said normally they are used to having around 500 animals but lately have had under 150.

Machado said despite the challenges they’ve seen amid the pandemic, they continued and will move forward with helping animals find forever homes.

“Coronavirus did a lot to us all and it still is as a community as a society,” she said. “Hopefully throughout it all we can still find homes for these pets and keep the adoptions going.”