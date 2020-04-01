Lubbock Animal Services to change hours of operation due to COVID-19

by: News Release & Posted By Staff

Lubbock Animal Services

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:

The Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) Adoption Center will change its hours of operation beginning Thursday, April 2, 2020. Currently all business is being conducted over the phones with an appointment-based system.

LAS will answer all calls live Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Appointments will be scheduled for any business being conducted at LAS. No visitors are allowed in LAS currently, so call 775-2057 for an appointment.

Please search on Pet Finder or the LAS Facebook page for animals available for adoption. All adoptions are being conducted by appointments and are conducted at the curbside. Field Operations are not affected with the change in hours.

