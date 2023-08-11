LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) will host a news conference on Monday to discuss plans to reopen.

LAS announced on July 31 that it was “temporarily suspending all intakes and adoptions while waiting for laboratory diagnostics related to an animal illness” discovered on July 26.

Three dogs were found dead in their kennels, according to LAS, so the shelter halted all operations until they found answers. The illness was confirmed as Distemper on August 4 and at least 13 animals who were showing signs of illness were euthanized, LAS said.

The conference will take place in the LAS Lobby located at 3323 Southeast Loop 289 at 10:00 a.m.