LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.

The email address is LASfieldoperations@mylubbock.us

Citizens will receive a return email acknowledging the need for response, the press release said.

For other issues, citizens can use these contact options: