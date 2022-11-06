LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services.
According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.
The email address is LASfieldoperations@mylubbock.us
Citizens will receive a return email acknowledging the need for response, the press release said.
For other issues, citizens can use these contact options:
- Contact 911 for emergencies
- Contact Field Operations at 775-3357 for urgent response.