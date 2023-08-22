LUBBOCK, Texas — Walking into the Lubbock Animal Services Tuesday looked a lot different with staff taking steps to prioritize the health of animals and customers who walk through the doors a week after reopening.

Director of Operations, Steven Greene says they are using safety caution for daily operations.

“The first thing you notice when you come in is we have a table set up with booties, gloves anything you might want for your safety as far as personal protection wear,” Greene said.

The Dog 1 area that is normally open to the public is closed as staff members monitor the dogs within the area.

The remaining three rooms are accessible, but customers must wear protective equipment when interacting with animals.

Greene says they are taking in cats by appointment but are still hesitant when it comes to dogs.

“We do want to get this under control before we have any new intakes. come in,” Greene said.

LAS is monitoring the health of each animal in their care after an outbreak of distemper.

“Anything that we find that have symptoms we immediately put on antibiotics to see if that helps them,” Greene said. “If they get down to where they are too sick, we are having to euthanize those animals. Anything euthanized is sent off for a specimen.”

Greene says they have to get to fourteen days after the last positive test before they feel safe opening back up full scale.

As of now the shelter has about 320 dogs and 50 cats.

“We started boosting all of our dogs if they have been here two weeks or longer, they get a second vaccine,” Greene said. “They are given one on intake so that’s a new policy and then just a lot of our cleaning policy.”

The shelter handed out free distemper vaccine coupons Tuesday where pet owners can come back Friday to get a vaccine and a microchip.