Lubbock Animal Shelter adoptions are at an all time high

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Animal Shelter said adoptions at the shelter are at an all time high.

Schroll said on average, LAS has about 300 animals in the shelter at any given time, but that the number jumps to 600 during the summer months.

“We have 90 animals that are adoptable in our facility,” LAS Assistant Director Megan Schroll said.

Schroll said she thinks the pandemic has given people more time to focus on caring for pets.

“I think more people have more effort to come out and see the animals and they also have more time and effort in their home life to get these animals trained on a regular schedule,” she said.

Cheyanne De Los Santos and her family went to the shelter to look for a service dog for her brother, Gabriel and they ended up getting two dogs instead.

“Since I found out they’re siblings I would hate to separate them because I feel like it would be better if they were together,” she said.

Her brother Gabriel said he will name his new dog Max and that he thinks his new pet will help him with his health.

“I think he will help me because I have a lot of a lot of emotional problems, and anxiety and seizures, and I think he will be a good service dog for me,” he said.

Schroll said adopting a pet during this pandemic can be good for the psyche.

“It is an emotional benefit, a physical benefit,” she said. “You take the dogs out for walks without being in risk of getting covid, you can take them to parks. It’s really helpful to get yourself out of the house and get you a little more emotionally stable during this time. “