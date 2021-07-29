Lubbock Animal Shelter at ‘max capacity’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is maxed out, and there is not enough space for new pets.

According to Steven Greene, director of Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center, he said around this time of year, many pets wander off and end up in shelters.

Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center tries to fit in as many pets as possible, as they double up pets in cages.

“Ideally, I’d like to have about 150 pets, so we are really twice over what I would like,” said Greene. “We never turn down injured animals or medical cases. We bring those in regardless of whether you have an appointment or not.”

The shelter asks the community to hold on to the pets they find while they set up an appointment to make more space.

Greene said space is very limited, but officers at the shelter are committed to finding the pets a forever home.

“Where are we going to put them?” said Mckade Barbosa, an officer at Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. “We are so filled, and my worst fear is that we have all these dogs come in, and where are we going to put them?”

The workers and volunteers know that they can give their all to these pets, said Barbosa.

“We are all willing to stay way after hours to take care of these dogs. We’re going to hold on to them till we can find them a home.”

Green also said that having too many pets in the shelter can be dangerous. This is because of the spread of illnesses.

If you are interested in adopting or wanting to help out, you can visit the Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center website or call 806-775-2057.