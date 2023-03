LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Animal Shelter (LAS) Adoption Center will host a free Friday puppy-palooza extravaganza on Friday, March 17.

According to the adoption center, puppies are up-to-date on shots, and have been spayed and neutered.

LAS Adoption Center provides free Fridays where free adoptions and microchips are available.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.