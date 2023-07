Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 27, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Animal Shelter is set to host a free adoption event at 3323 SE Loop 289 from August 25-26, according to a video on social media.

LAS said in the social media video that the pets would be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and sprayed or neutered.

All pets adopted would also receive a $10 gift certificate to Pets Plus, according to LAS.