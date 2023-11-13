LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Animal Shelter kicked off its 6th annual Helping Paws event on Monday to help both furry friends and humans in need in the Lubbock community, said a social media post.

The event will run from November 13 until December 15. The donation event is to give back to those who are in need of dog or cat supplies as well as items for humans such as socks and coats.

LAS encouraged participants to bring in pet supplies such as dry or wet cat and dog food, toys, treats, blankets and beds. Participants can also bring in people supplies such as coats, sweaters and personal care items.

Supplies can be dropped off to Pets Plus at 66th Street and University, Pet Supplies Plus at the 34th Street or 82nd Street location, Tractor Supply at 4605 I-27 and Lubbock Animal Services at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.