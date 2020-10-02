Lubbock Animal Shelter offers ‘dog dates’ in order to help with future adoptions

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Animal Shelter is always finding new ways to make adoptions happen, one being a day long date with a dog.

LAS assistant director, Megan Schroll, says its a way for people to get to know the dogs and their personalities through fun activities.

Other than visiting a dog park, “you can bring them to Starbucks and get a pupachino,” said Schroll, “or you can go to a park and walk them around.”

The goal is to get them more accustomed with your family before taking on the huge responsibility. Daysi Alvarez has fostered two animals and understands the need for allowing these animals a change of scenery.

“It’s just so hard here for dogs in this environment,” said Alvarez. “If you have the free time to do it, you don’t have to keep the dog, you can just help find it a home.”

An experience LAS says is rewarding for both the dog and the people taking them out for the day. All they ask is you fill out a packet explaining your adventures in order to promote the animal and the event altogether.

“We are able to post that on social media to get that information out there and to get more people in on a day date so they eventually get adopted,” said Schroll.