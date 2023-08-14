LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center will be reopening to the public for adoptions and fosters on Tuesday, said a social media post on Monday.

LAS previously announced July 31 that it temporarily suspended intakes and adoptions due to a distemper outbreak in the shelter.

To keep all animals safe, LAS said they will take extra precaution to prevent any possible contamination. The shelter asked visitors to wear protective shoe covers in all animal rooms and change them in between visiting rooms.

There will be only one dog allowed in the play yards at a time and no physical interactions between puppies. LAS said visitors can not interact with dogs from different rooms, but can interact with multiple dogs from the same room.

To limit the chance of infections, Field Operation intakes will be limited to emergencies only for dogs, LAS said. Additional personal protective equipment such as gowns and gloves would be available to protect any dogs at home.

LAS said cat adoptions would be available by appointment.

There were 20 confirmed cases of distemper at LAS. LAS said of those 20 cases, 4 had shown signs of recovery, 3 passed away due to the illness and 13 were euthanized after showing extreme symptoms. The shelter first became aware of the illness on July 26 and confirmed distemper as the cause of the illness on August 4.