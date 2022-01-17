Lubbock Animal Shelter sees donations in honor of Betty White

LUBBOCK, Texas — From Golden Girls to Mary Tyler Moore, Betty White has been hailed as a legendary actress. While she passed away at the age of 99 on New Years Eve of 2021, her legacy continues to live on, even in the Hub City.

“I don’t know of anyone who disliked Betty White. Everyone just thought she was a godsend,” said Director of Lubbock Animal Services, Steven Greene.

Monday, January 17th would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday, and people all over chose to celebrate and honor her by supporting their local animal shelters, something that had been a huge passion of White’s.

“It really means a lot when you have somebody of her stature who stood up and recognized the work we do it really just helps overall. I mean, every shelter needs help,” said Greene.

Greene said ever since White passed away they’ve been getting donations in her name.

“People bringing out donations such as food, leashes, what have you. We’ve also had quite a bit of monetary donations and we actually had one young lady that raised $150 and brought it out to us. So we’ve really had and outpouring of donations,” said Greene.

These donations coming at a time when Greene said typically there’s a drop in giving, since Christmas is always a popular time to donate.

But Greene said seeing folks give to their local shelters, means the world to him and its a great way to thank White for being a friend.

“I think it’s just a way everyone can give back to her and let her know looking down on us how much we appreciated her,” said Greene.

For more information on how to make a donation to the Lubbock Animal Shelter or their available pets, click here.