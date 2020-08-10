Lubbock Animal Shelter sees increase in lost pets, urges owners to microchip

Even during the pandemic, the Lubbock Animal Shelter has kept busy, especially with taking in lost pets.

Over the summer, the shelter said it has seen an increase in the lost pets it takes in, and the assistant director encouraged owners to get their pets microchipped now more than ever.

“We always encourage people to go onto their microchip sites and make sure their phone number is up to date and their address is up to date,” Megan Schroll, assistant director of LAS said.

She added that the best way to prevent your dog or cat from getting and staying lost forever is to microchip them before it happens.

“It’s a great way to get reunited with your pet, and it’s really cheap. We do it for five dollars here, and then, vet clinics do it for like 20 dollars,” Schroll said.

How microchips work is when a lost pet gets found by someone and taken to a veterinarian or a shelter, employees can scan the microchip, which connects them to the owner’s phone number and address.

On average, the shelter microchips about 15 pets per week for the public. Employees said that for some, losing track of a furry friend can be like losing a child — a pain they want to avoid using microchips.

“[Stealing a dog] is like stealing somebody’s child because dogs are really important to people,” Schroll said.

Friday, a microchip helped the shelter reunite a man and his blue heeler- Chihuahua mix named “Tyson” after Tyson was stolen from his front yard more than a year ago.

“It’s just really heartwarming to see that people still want their animals after a year of being missing. They still keep that hope that their animal is going to return to them,” Schroll said.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a missing pet, the shelter recommends that you post on social media about your pet, call local rescues and come in to the shelter and fill out a “lost card.”