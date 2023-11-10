LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Animal Shelter announced in a social media post it will have its spay/neuter voucher giveaway on November 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The post said that the vouchers will go to the first 100 people and will be good for both male and female cats and dogs. The voucher will only be provided “1 per household.”

Additionally, the post stated that to qualify for the voucher “your animal must be present with you, have proof of a current rabies vaccine, proof of City of Lubbock residency and microchipped.”

LAS said in the post that it will microchip your animal (if it is not currently microchipped) for “free of charge when getting the voucher.”

Vouchers will only be good for 60 days at the Live Oak Animal Hospital South. Appointments must be booked at the Live Oak Animal Hospital South.