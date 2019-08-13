Lubbock Animal Shelter trying to find homes for more than 400 animals

LUBBOCK, Texas — More than 400 dogs and cats are eligible to be adopted in “Clear the Shelter” on Saturday, August 17th.

Lubbock Animal Shelter is participating for the second year in a row, and hope to break last year’s record of 200 animals adopted.

“Every day should be clear the shelter day, but by giving people a day they can hold onto, we get more of our animals into their forever homes,” said Steven Greene, the director of Lubbock Animal Shelter.

Clear the Shelter is a nation-wide campaign where all adoptable animals can be taken home free of charge. Once adopted, animals will receive a goody bag full of items to take care of their pet, and a free bath in the parking lot.

“We will do every and anything to get our animals comfortable and happy, and we have such high hopes for this Saturday,” Greene said.

Lubbock Animal Shelter will host the event from 10am – 7pm on Saturday.