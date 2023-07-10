LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced in a press release its Code Administration Department was set to conduct a neighborhood deployment in South Overton on Wednesday.

According to the release, the deployment was set take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The boundaries for the deployment include University Avenue, Broadway Street, Avenue Q and 19th Street, the press release said.

According to the press release, a field office would also be stationed in the parking lot of First Baptist Church located in the 2100 block of 13th Street and a container would also be available for citizens “dispose of bulky items.”

The objective for the deployment was to “identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing, and zoning,” according to the release.