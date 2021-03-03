Lubbock announces teachers and child care workers now eligible for COVID vaccinations

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock announced Wednesday that teachers, and child care workers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations as part of expanded eligibility statewide.

The school workers join people 65 and older, and people 16 and older with chronic medical conditions, plus healthcare and EMS workers.

The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:

Vaccine Eligibility Expanded to Include Teachers, Child Care Workers

On Tuesday, March 2, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed the State of Texas to expand vaccine eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations.

The federal directive states:

“those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

This is effective immediately. This expanded eligibility falls under Phase 1B.

Eligible citizens are encouraged to receive the vaccine from one of the City of Lubbock vaccination clinics.

All individuals in Phases 1A and 1B seeking a vaccination are encouraged to make an appointment.

Those wishing to make an appointment online can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine

Those wishing to make an appointment by phone can do so by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

Those wishing to schedule their second dose can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2 or by calling the Public Health Department.

Individuals needing mobility assistance need to call the Public Health Department for an appointment.

Additional vaccine clinics will be held next week.

Phase 1A individuals must present a badge or other agency identification to be admitted to the clinic. If you are eligible for vaccine through your employer, we request that you access the vaccine through that system.

The Texas Department of State Health Services defines Phase 1A and 1B as follows:

Phase 1A

• Paid and unpaid workers, ages 18+, in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

Others having direct contact with patients or infectious material

• Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

• EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

• Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

• Residents of long-term care facilities

• Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities

• Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

• Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

• Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

• Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:

Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

• School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

Phase 1B

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 18 – 64 years of age with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk, such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

• Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools as well as Head Start and Early Head Start (including teachers, staff and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers