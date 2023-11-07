LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock’s Code administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Bayless-Atkins neighborhood on Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A release said the boundaries for the exercise will be 50th Street, Interstate 27, South Loop 289 and University Avenue.

A field office will be set up in the parking lot of the YWCA at 6201 University Avenue. It will provide information on Code Administration activities and the City of Lubbock services.

The object of the exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing and Zoning, said the release.

Code Administration Inspection will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations and possible abating violations during the exercise.