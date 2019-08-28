Lubbock announcing more than 700 jobs coming to city

LUBBOCK, Texas — At a press conference on Wednesday, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced 323 new jobs on top of HEBs announcement of 400 new jobs with their store coming in 2020.

John Osborne, CEO and president of LEDA, said there will also be $14.9 million in capital investment.

The jobs are in response to six companies expanding in Lubbock.

“We continue to see new announcements every day,” Osborne said.

The six companies include Texas Pipe and Machine, VXI Global Solutions, SIMFLO, Lummus Corporation, Republic National Distributing Company and O’Reily Auto Parts.

“Manufacturing, distribution, even customer service type positions, so it’s great new jobs added to Lubbock,” Osborne said.

Osborne said the Hub City has grown economically at a pace they had not seen before.

“Adding jobs at a steady pace, but what we’re seeing in this last few years is that Lubbock’s growth has been at a much more rapid pace,” Osborne said. “We’re excited about these announcements today and we’re looking forward for the opportunities for our citizens.”