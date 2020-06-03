Lubbock Anti-Gang Center arrests 3 gang members after chase Tuesday

Picture of Abraham Akendeu, 21 from the Lubbock County Detention Center. We were not able to obtain mugshots of the other arrestees.

This is a news release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – On 06-02-2020 at approximately 4:25pm the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang

Center arrested three known gang members (Abraham Akendeu 21 years of age, Seadron Salazar 18 years of age, and Izaya Lozano 20 years of age) after they evaded Investigators in a motor vehicle.

TAG Investigators were conducting an active gang investigation in the area of 3600 University when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle (Abraham Akendeu) failed to stop, and began to actively evade TAG Investigators. The vehicle pursuit continued for approximately 18 minutes primarily in the area of 50th Street to 66th Street, and Avenue Q to Avenue W. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Avenue P and 61st Street after impact between the suspect vehicle and a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe occurred. All three of the gang members were successfully taken in to custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Akendeu was charged with Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. Salazar was charged with Possession of Marijuana. Lozano was arrested on active misdemeanor arrest warrants. This remains an active investigation.

The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police

Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol assisted in this arrest.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

