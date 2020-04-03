Lubbock Apartment Association recommending no late fees or penalties for renters.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Lubbock, businesses have had to lay off or furlough employees, leaving residents struggling to pay their bills.

President of the Lubbock Apartment Association, Drew Gray, said they oversee roughly 26,000 units, with 500 members.

“As an association,” Gray said. “We encourage members to not charge late fees or other penalties.”

Gray said there are services available to renters who are concerned about their financial situation.

“A few of those resources available to tenants are the American Red Cross,

Lubbock United Way, Family Promise and Catholic Family Services Diocese,” Gray said.

Evictions are also temporarily on hold in Lubbock till late July, with some exceptions.

