WOLFFORTH, Texas — With school starting in just a few weeks, high school students in band, football and soccer will be hitting the fields soon. Some started practice Monday, but they’re trying to make it through this intense heat.

Frenship’s band team started practicing indoors this week, but soon will practice marching in cooler parts of the day after the sun goes down.

Even with a cooler week than last week, Frenship’s schedule was adjusted in hopes to beat the heat.

Frenship’s band director Ryan Smith has been teaching band for twenty years and has thankfully never had a member get seriously overheated.

He explained, “Every student that comes into marching band, before they can participate, has to have a physical done by a doctor. It’s a UIL rule. And so before that, you know, when they come here, if they don’t have their physical, they don’t get to participate in the marching aspect of it.”

He said every member is required to bring at least a half-gallon of water to practice. They take mandatory breaks every ten minutes to drink water and be in the shade.

“Before marching bands starts, you need to start going outside, go take some walks out in the sun, you need to start acclimating. You know, you can’t go from playing video games for five hours a day, then all of a sudden just go outside and start marching,” he added.

All of these efforts are taken to ensure every member is physically ready for this kind of activity.

The three major school districts were set to start the week of August 15.