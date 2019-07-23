Lubbock area banks join together to support the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains

LUBBOCK – The following is a news release from from the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Inc.:



Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains will host a check presentation event for the Lubbock Area Bankers Vehicle Campaign donation, Wed. July 24 at 1:00 p.m. at the Children’s Advocacy Center main building, 720 Texas Avenue.

Four Lubbock area banks join together to purchase a new rural services vehicle for the Center. Centennial Bank, Lubbock National Bank, American Bank of Commerce and Southwest Bank will present the Center with checks totaling $15,000.00 to be used for the purchase of a much needed new vehicle.

The current retiring vehicle has traveled over 180,000 miles in 10 years to provide forensic interview and family advocacy services to child victims of abuse and trauma across the 15 county service area. The vehicle will help the forensic interviewers and family advocates travel to the area towns to provide services to clients in their own home community so that they would not have to travel to Lubbock for services. It will also help deliver child abuse prevention program efforts throughout the region.

In 2018, 1,130 children received forensic interview services. The center provided 1,587 TF-CBT trauma focused therapy sessions. 6,805 children benefited from the Yello Dyno and Play It Safe prevention program and the center facilitated case reviews for 655 clients.

Founded in 1998, the CAC brings together unique collaborative services to speed the healing of child victims of abuse and trauma by providing unduplicated service to children as part of the team of front-line responders to reports of child sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect and for children who witness violent crimes.

The Children’s Advocacy Center vision is Every Child, Every Service, Every Effort. We strive to ensure that we reach every child in need of our services. We strive to ensure that children who need it have access to the full array of our services. We strive to assure that every child receives the highest standard of care through the center.

For more information, contact Derek Danner executive director, or Judy Powell, program director, at 806-740-0251.

